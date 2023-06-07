Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is Conifer Management L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Conifer Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 15.8% of Conifer Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Conifer Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $129,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 280,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.59. 941,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $126.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

