C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 23,176,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,479,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on AI shares. Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.
C3.ai Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Transactions at C3.ai
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.