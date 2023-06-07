C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AIGet Rating) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 23,176,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,479,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Several analysts recently commented on AI shares. Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382 over the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

