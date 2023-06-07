Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 16th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHYGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHY stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 287,451 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

