Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 16th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CHY stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
