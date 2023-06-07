Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

CHI stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

