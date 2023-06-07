Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
CHI stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $13.00.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
