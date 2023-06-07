Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

