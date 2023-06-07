Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.