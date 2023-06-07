Callan Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 302,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,381. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

