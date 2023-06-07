Callan Capital LLC Has $15.04 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. 78,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

