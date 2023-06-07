Callan Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.92. 2,027,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,347. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $410.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.77.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

