Callan Capital LLC Sells 14,062 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 314,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

