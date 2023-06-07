Callan Capital LLC Sells 38,379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,379 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

