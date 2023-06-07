Callan Capital LLC Sells 472 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $34,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,023. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.