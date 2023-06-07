Callan Capital LLC Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.25. 349,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

