Callan Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,171 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 2.88% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $25,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,532 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 412,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 52,622 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,552. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $946.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.