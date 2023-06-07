Campbell Soup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,838 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 2,848 put options.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. 3,636,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,804. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

