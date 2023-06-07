Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $30.86 Average PT from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of research firms have commented on CWH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 71.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 46.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 75.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 111,478 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Camping World has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.61%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

