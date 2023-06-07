Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.18

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 65397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.
Several research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
