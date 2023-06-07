Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.18

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 65397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Several research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 3.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Camtek by 8.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

