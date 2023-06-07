Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading 0.3% Higher

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €28.92 ($31.10) and last traded at €28.64 ($30.80). 43,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.56 ($30.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Cancom in a report on Friday, March 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Cancom in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $972.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.19 and a 200-day moving average of €30.89.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.