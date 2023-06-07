Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.40-$6.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Shares of CPRI opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

