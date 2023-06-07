Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $224.26, but opened at $218.30. Casey’s General Stores shares last traded at $213.98, with a volume of 99,423 shares.
The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.
The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
