Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $224.26, but opened at $218.30. Casey’s General Stores shares last traded at $213.98, with a volume of 99,423 shares.

The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

