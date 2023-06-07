Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.01. 1,605,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

