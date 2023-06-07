CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 5,000 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 314,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 232.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 482,779 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $772,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CBIZ by 16.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 25.5% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 67.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

