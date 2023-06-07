Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) COO Sells $515,823.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.33. 896,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.91. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital.

