Central Securities Corp. (CET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Central Securities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years.
Central Securities Stock Performance
CET stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $38.99.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 615.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
