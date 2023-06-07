Central Securities Corp. (CET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Central Securities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years.

CET stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

In other news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 615.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

