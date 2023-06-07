Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.01

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 2468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.68) to GBX 140 ($1.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 140 ($1.74) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. It operates through the following segments: British Gas Services and Solutions, British Gas Energy, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Energy Marketing and Trading, and Upstream. The British Gas Services and Solutions segment is involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the UK.

