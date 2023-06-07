Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 9% Following Insider Selling

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 709,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,200,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Specifically, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Certara Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 216.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.