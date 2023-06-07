Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 16,260 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $25,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 173,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,266,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,471. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $96.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

