Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 152,034 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,034 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 6.61% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $123,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 109,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,154. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

