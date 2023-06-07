Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $300.24. 1,957,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $301.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

