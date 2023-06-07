Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.79% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $320,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $195.47. The stock had a trading volume of 425,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

