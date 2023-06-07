Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,015 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930,979. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.