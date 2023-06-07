Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,824,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $490,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. 72,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,267. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

