Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,642,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,255. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

