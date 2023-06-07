Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 155,280 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of CVS Health worth $1,103,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

