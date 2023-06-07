Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,217,285 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of Texas Instruments worth $2,876,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.63. 1,659,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,972. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

