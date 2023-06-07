Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.57 Billion Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,240 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Mastercard worth $1,567,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $23,630,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $352.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.