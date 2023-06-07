Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $889.31 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,141 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Linde worth $889,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Linde by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,235,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,107,000 after acquiring an additional 79,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

LIN traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.09. 573,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,045. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

