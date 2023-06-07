Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Starbucks worth $1,007,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,362,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $531,933,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.