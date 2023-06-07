Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.53 Billion Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,699,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.47. 13,158,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,178,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.44 and its 200-day moving average is $179.75. The stock has a market cap of $685.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $276.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

