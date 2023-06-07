Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,841,840 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,331,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,418,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,656,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

