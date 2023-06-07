Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 822,790 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,051,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,902,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $215.54. The stock had a trading volume of 552,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,425. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.