Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $806,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,226,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,005,000 after purchasing an additional 169,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,021. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

