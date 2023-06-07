Chellitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.03 (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $1.03 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

