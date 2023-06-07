Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $145.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.