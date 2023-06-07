Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,727 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $213,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. 1,768,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.42 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

