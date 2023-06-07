China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.527 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 9,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $51.25.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

