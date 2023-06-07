China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.19

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 65 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

China Resources Cement Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is 1.83%.

(Get Rating)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Featured Stories

