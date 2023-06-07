Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $7.28. Chindata Group shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 2,255,957 shares.

Chindata Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.24 million. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

