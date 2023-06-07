Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 112,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,760,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,039.89.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,051.94. 33,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,393. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,927.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,676.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,227,935 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

