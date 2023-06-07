Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Christie Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CTG opened at GBX 131.98 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The company has a market capitalization of £35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.50 and a beta of 0.76. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.90 ($1.93). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Featured Articles

