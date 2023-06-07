CHS Inc. (CHSCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 80,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $27.67.
CHS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCL)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.